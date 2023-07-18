Dubai: Multiple vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road

The collision occurred in the direction of commercial centre at the exit leading to Al Meydan Street

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 7:41 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 7:56 PM

Dubai Police on Tuesday urged motorists to be cautious after multi-vehicle accidents on key roads.

Dubai Police said that collision occurred on Al Khail Road before the Hessa Street exit towards Abu Dhabi.

Moments earlier, another collision occurred in the direction of commercial centre at the exit leading to Al Meydan Street. Motorists towards the location have been urged to take caution.

ALSO READ: