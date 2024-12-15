Dubai: Multiple-car collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes tailbacks

Image used for illustrative purpose only

A multiple-car collision took place on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning causing tailbacks.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, an eyewitness narrated the incident, saying several recovery and police vehicles were on the scene during the morning hours of the weekend.

The incident took place on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I heard a noise but I couldn’t figure out what it was in the beginning. Then I realised that it was an accident between multiple cars," said NA.

Describing the force of the impact, the Dubai resident said one car had turned "a full 180 degrees".

A white sedan car, a Range Rover and a taxi were among the vehicles involved in the accident. Only one lane was open for vehicles to pass through as authorities worked on clearing the road.