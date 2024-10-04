E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Multiple-car collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes 4.2km-long tailback, 9-min delay

A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:37 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 5:10 PM

A multiple car collision has been causing a tailback of traffic of more than 4km, with motorists having to face a 9-minute delay.

The accident has taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road with KT readers reporting "at least 5-6 cars involved in the crash".


This multiple-car collision took place near Last Exit (DXB bound) on the major highway. Take a look at the latest traffic update on the map below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another smaller accident was also reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The congestion can slowly be seen clearing up, with the 9-minute delay becoming a 5-minute long hold up in less than 30 minutes since the reported collision.

Motorists driving on the city's arterial road should use alternative roads in order to avoid the traffic jam.

Traffic rules

In Dubai, strict rules have been established to ensure that roads remain safe for all motorists with heavy penalties being levied on those who do not comply.

For example, causing a serious traffic accident in the emirate can result in a court-ordered fine with a penalty of 23 black points and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Earlier today, a UAE authority took to X to issue a reminder and urge motorists to avoid distracted driving. In the video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, the car with the distracted driver can be seen driving on the solid line and straight into the other car, causing the other car to skid off the road entirely.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE