Dubai: Multiple-car collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes 4.2km-long tailback, 9-min delay

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 5:10 PM

A multiple car collision has been causing a tailback of traffic of more than 4km, with motorists having to face a 9-minute delay.

The accident has taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road with KT readers reporting "at least 5-6 cars involved in the crash".

This multiple-car collision took place near Last Exit (DXB bound) on the major highway. Take a look at the latest traffic update on the map below:

Another smaller accident was also reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The congestion can slowly be seen clearing up, with the 9-minute delay becoming a 5-minute long hold up in less than 30 minutes since the reported collision.

Motorists driving on the city's arterial road should use alternative roads in order to avoid the traffic jam.