‘Resilience Diploma’, safer buildings: How Dubai is ensuring city is prepared during emergencies

Authorities in Dubai are taking steps to increase efficiency of response when it comes to emergency situations. Multiple agreements have been signed between relevant parties to enhance readiness in the emirate.

The memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed between the Dubai Resilience Centre and the National Center of Meteorology, Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that the strategic partnerships reflect a strong spirit of collaboration guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global model for resilience — one that turns challenges into opportunities, and drives a sustainable future.

He noted that the city’s readiness stems from long-term planning, institutional integration, and investment in national talent. He also said that resilience extends beyond crisis management to anticipating future changes, adapting to global trends, and continuously enhancing systems.

The MOUs seek to unify efforts of national entities by developing cooperation in crisis and disaster preparedness, building human capacity, sharing data and information, and conducting joint studies and research. These efforts will support decision-making and improve response efficiency at both operational and strategic levels.

The MoU with Dubai Land Department aims to strengthen cooperation in developing resilience standards for the real estate sector and enhancing operational readiness through digital system integration and risk-related data exchange, along with sustainable urban planning.

The MoU with the National Center of Meteorology focuses on collaboration in early warning systems, analysis of meteorological and climate risks, and the exchange of technical expertise and data to enable faster and more effective responses.

The MoU with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University establishes a partnership to launch a ‘Resilience Diploma’, and to design and implement specialised academic and training programmes in resilience, crisis management, artificial intelligence, and climate change, alongside joint research initiatives to support future policy-making.

The Dubai Resilience Centre will continue broadening its strategic partnerships across government, academic, and private sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in developing resilient and sustainable systems that can effectively navigate crises and pave the way for a safer, more stable future.