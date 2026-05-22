Dubai motorists to get 6-day free parking for Eid Al Adha 2026

All public parking across the emirate will be free of charge from Monday (May 25) to Friday (May 29), in celebration of the Eid Al Adha holiday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

As residents enjoy free parking across the emirate on Sundays, this means everyone will get a total of six days of free parking starting from Sunday (May 24). The free parking applies to all public parking zones except multi-storey parking buildings, which will continue to operate as normal.

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The RTA also confirmed that all Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. However, the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, along with Smart Kiosks in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters, will continue to operate 24/7 as usual.

For vehicle testing, Service Provider Centres will begin their Eid holiday on Tuesday, 26th May and remain closed until Friday, 29th May. Official working hours will resume on Saturday, 30th May.

Eid Al Adha will fall on Wednesday (May 25). On Monday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that trivate sector employees in the country will receive a four-day paid holiday for the festival, from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, 2026. For employees who already have Saturday and Sunday as their regular weekend, this will result in a six-day-long break.

Dubai Metro timings during Eid Al Adha

Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines will operate from 5am to 1am the following day on most days, with Sunday services starting at 8am. Dubai Tram will follow similar timings, operating from 6am to 1am on most days, and from 9am on Sunday.

For changes to bus timings during the holiday, customers are advised to check the S'hail app. Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from May 23 to May 31. During this period, customers travelling to Abu Dhabi should use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

Marine transport timings are available by scanning a QR code provided by RTA. Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and use public transport to reach Eid prayer locations and family gatherings.