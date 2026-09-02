'Never too late to learn': Dubai motorists clear four black points on first day of school

Motorists in Dubai who took part in the UAE’s annual Accident-Free Day campaign were given an opportunity to have four black points removed from their driving records by committing to traffic safety and following road rules.

For Reem Elsadig, the initiative offered more than just a chance to clear her driving record. The four black points on her record had become a constant reminder of a mistake she had made on the road.

Registration for this year’s campaign opened on August 17, ahead of the main day on August 31, which coincided with the start of the new school year. The initiative encouraged motorists to sign a safety pledge and maintain safe driving practices throughout the day.

Participants were required to follow speed limits, maintain safe distances, wear seat belts, avoid using mobile phones while driving, stay within designated lanes and follow road signs and markings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I was very relieved because having those four black points on my record had bothered me for a long time. They were a constant reminder of a mistake I had made on the road,” Elsadig said.

Rather than seeing the initiative simply as a way to clear her record, Elsadig said it made her more conscious of her behavior behind the wheel.

Throughout the day, she closely monitored her speed, maintained a safe distance from other vehicles, used her indicators correctly and paid attention to road signs and lane markings.

“I also avoided rushing, even when the roads were busy,” she said.

The experience also changed the way she views safe driving.

“It made me realise that safe driving is not only about avoiding fines or black points. It is about protecting yourself and everyone else on the road,” Elsadig said.

She became particularly careful about staying within marked lanes and using indicators, which she said were simple rules but helped other motorists understand a driver’s movements.

“I also paid more attention to speed limits, especially when they changed from one road to another,” she said.

The campaign was held as motorists prepared for the new school year, when roads typically become busier, particularly around schools and residential areas. Authorities urged drivers to remain patient, allow extra time for their journeys and pay attention to pedestrians, children and school buses.

For fellow motorist Mohammed AlMazrouei, having four black points removed was similarly an opportunity to reassess his driving habits.

AlMazrouei said the experience encouraged him to pay closer attention to speed limits, maintain a safe distance and be more cautious when changing lanes.

He said the initiative reminded him that responsible driving was not only about avoiding penalties, but also about preventing accidents and protecting other road users.

Both motorists said initiatives that give drivers an opportunity to correct their records can also encourage safer behavior on the roads.

Elsadig urged other motorists with black points to take advantage of similar opportunities when available.

“The UAE and Dubai provide initiatives that allow motorists to correct their mistakes and improve their driving habits,” she said.

“Having black points does not mean that you cannot change. It is never too late to learn from a mistake, become more responsible and make the roads safer for everyone.”