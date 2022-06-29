Dubai motorists alert: Obstruction on Al Khail Road affecting traffic towards Abu Dhabi

Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route

Photo for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 4:47 PM

There is a traffic obstruction at the Oud Metha exit on Al Khail street, Dubai Police has tweeted.

It will affect traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.

#حالة_الطرق | #حادث مروري معرقل حركة السير على شارع الخيل باتجاه ابوظبي عند مخرج عود ميثاء يرجى استخدام الطرق البديلة و رافقتكم السلامة. — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 29, 2022

Authorities have asked drivers to take alternative routes and to stay safe.