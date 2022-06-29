Dubai motorists alert: Obstruction on Al Khail Road affecting traffic towards Abu Dhabi

Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes
UAE20 hours ago
There is a traffic obstruction at the Oud Metha exit on Al Khail street, Dubai Police has tweeted.
It will affect traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.
Authorities have asked drivers to take alternative routes and to stay safe.
Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes
UAE20 hours ago
Gathering of media professionals in Cairo marks rollout of campaign
UAE22 hours ago
There is a renewed focus on homeschooling in the region, says founder
UAE22 hours ago
The event is open to everyone over the age of 6
UAE1 day ago
It aims to provide national companies with support, resources to expand internationally
UAE1 day ago
70% are sold through auto loans
UAE1 day ago
The company's brands are known for their sustainable and plant-based offerings
UAE1 day ago
People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE1 day ago