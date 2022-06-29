UAE

Dubai motorists alert: Obstruction on Al Khail Road affecting traffic towards Abu Dhabi

Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 4:47 PM

There is a traffic obstruction at the Oud Metha exit on Al Khail street, Dubai Police has tweeted.

It will affect traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.

Authorities have asked drivers to take alternative routes and to stay safe.


