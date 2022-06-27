UAE

Dubai motorists alert: Accident near Global Village 'impacting traffic' towards Sharjah

Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route

Photo for illustrative purposes
By Web Desk

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:59 PM

An accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road is affecting traffic flow from Dubai to Sharjah.

The Road and Transport Authority of Dubai on Monday said that the incident had occurred near Global Village and advised drivers coming from Jebel Ali to take Emirates Road instead.

The Dubai Police also took to Twitter to notify motorists about the accident en route to Sharjah and urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads.


