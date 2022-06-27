Dubai motorists alert: Accident near Global Village 'impacting traffic' towards Sharjah

Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route

Photo for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:59 PM

An accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road is affecting traffic flow from Dubai to Sharjah.

The Road and Transport Authority of Dubai on Monday said that the incident had occurred near Global Village and advised drivers coming from Jebel Ali to take Emirates Road instead.

For Sheik Mohamed Bin Zayed Road users coming from Jabel Ali, kindly use Emirates Road due to an accident that has impacted the traffic flow near Global Village. — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 27, 2022

The Dubai Police also took to Twitter to notify motorists about the accident en route to Sharjah and urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads.