Dubai: More residents report minor accidents via police app; here's how the smart service works

More residents are now using the Dubai Police's smart app to report minor accidents, marking a 22 per cent increase in usage in 2022 compared to the previous year, the authorities revealed on Friday.
Available to everyone in Dubai, the service allows the public to report minor traffic accidents without having to visit a police station. The incidents, however, should not have involved any injury.
Here's a step-by-step guide to using the service:
Every year, the number of residents using the service increases, the authorities said.
"Dubai Police is committed to transforming all its services for the public into advanced, easily accessible smart services through mobile phones, in line with the Dubai Smart Government's direction and the strategy to promote public happiness and ensure safety and security around the clock," the statement added.
Advising the public to take advantage of the smart service, the police listed two steps to follow in case one gets involved in a traffic accident:
