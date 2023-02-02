Dubai: Mobile food testing lab continues inspection at Global Village to ensure safety

It has conducted tests for several events such as Expo 2020, Dubai World Cup, Dubai Food Festival, and more

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:17 PM

A mobile food testing lab at Dubai’s Global Village is continuing to conduct inspections to guarantee food safety and quality at the popular venue. The Dubai Municipality said the lab has an “advanced system” for gathering and analysing samples.

“It employs various innovative and modern technologies for carrying out microbiological tests of food products to provide rapid and accurate results, in addition to guaranteeing that the food products adhere to the approved standards,” the civic body said.

The Mobile Food Testing Lab has conducted food safety inspections for several events held in Dubai, including Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai World Cup, Dubai Air Show, Dubai Food Festival, and Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

