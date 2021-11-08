Dubai: Missing pet's owner increases reward from Dh1,000 to Dh6,000

The white Maltese is on the loose since Thursday evening

Photo: Supplied

By Mazhar Farooqui Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 12:23 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 1:39 PM

A family in Dubai has increased the reward from Dh1,000 to Dh6,000 for anyone who can help them find their missing dog.

The 10-year-old pet Maltese - named Cuddles - went for a routine walk near Umm Suqeim around 9pm on Thursday but did not return home.

The little dog was reportedly last seen the following morning nearly 30 kilometres away at Al Twar.

On Monday, Cuddles' desperate owner, Ria Sodhi, raised the reward money for finding the dog.

“We hope this will encourage more people to join the hunt for our beloved pet,” she said.

Between Saturday and Sunday, she has spent over 12 hours scouring the Al Twar neighbourhood for any clue that could lead to her pet.

So far, our search hasn’t yielded any result.

“We went knocking on doors in the area, checked veterinary clinics and even visited the Sharjah Bird and Animal Market. With each passing day our hopes are fading. I fear someone took fancy to Cuddles and has kept him in their house,” said a heart-broken Sodhi.

The Indian expatriate has stuck missing dog fliers around town and also taken to social media urging the public to share any information about Cuddles’ whereabouts.

“My parents and I are extremely worried about our pet’s fate,” she said.

ALSO READ:

>>Family offers Dh1,000 reward to help find missing pet

An Arab woman, who took Cuddles to her Al Twar home after seeing it wandering on Al Wasl road. She responded to Sodhi’s post on Twitter on Friday afternoon to inform that the lost pet was safe with her.

“She even sent me a picture of Cuddles. I was thrilled and relieved,” recalled Sodhi.

By the time she dashed to the Arab’s villa, Cuddles had disappeared again.

The dog had sneaked out of a half-open-garage door while the family was asleep.

There has been no sighting of the dog since Friday.

Cuddles is fitted with a microchip and wears a pink collar.

mazhar@khaleejtimes.com