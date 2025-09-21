Dubai Miracle Garden ticket prices almost double for residents in 2025

As temperatures decrease, UAE residents are eager to make the most of the good weather, and experience all the beautiful winter attractions the Emirates has to offer.

One of the most popular outdoor destinations in the country, for both tourists and residents alike, is Dubai Miracle Garden. This awe-inspiring marriage of nature and human innovation features millions of colourful flowers and plants growing in eye-catching sculptures. A walk through the garden reveals the Heart Tunnel, Umbrella Passageway, Floral Clock, Floral Castle, Floating Lady, Emirates A380 plane, and more — perfect for a family's day out.

However, frequent visitors of the Miracle Garden should note that this year, ticket prices have increased for residents. While in 2024, adult residents could pay a discounted price of Dh60 for general admission upon showing valid Emirates ID cards, this year, the price has been set at Dh100 for both tourists and residents.

Here is a breakdown of the types of tickets you can get, along with the prices.

General admission to Miracle Garden: Dh100 (adult), Dh85 (child)

General admission to Butterfly Garden: Dh60 (adult), Dh55 (child)

Combo ticket to Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden: Dh130 (not yet available on the official website)

Khaleej Times has reached out to Miracle Garden and is awaiting further clarification on whether resident discounts are available at the gate.

Tickets can be bought upon arrival or in advance online. The latter is advisable as it saves the time and energy you would spend waiting in the ticket lines, as well as ensures you have a slot booked, as the tickets bought in-person are subject to availability.