Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15 to open on October 8: Ticket prices announced

Dubai Miracle Garden will reopen for its 15th season on October 8, giving residents and visitors another chance to explore one of the emirate’s most popular seasonal attractions.

The floral destination, which transforms a large stretch of Dubai into a colourful garden every winter, will welcome visitors with floral displays, themed attractions and family-friendly activities.

Tickets for Season 15 are now available, with discounted admission offered to UAE residents and nationals who present a valid Emirates ID.

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For UAE residents and nationals, adult tickets are priced at Dh70, while children’s tickets cost Dh50. Children below the age of three can enter free of charge.

General admission tickets are priced at Dh100 for adults and Dh80 for children, while children under three continue to enter free.

A combo ticket covering both Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden is available for Dh140. All ticket prices are exclusive of VAT.

What visitors can expect this season

The garden has become a familiar part of Dubai’s cooler months, drawing residents and tourists to its elaborate floral installations and large-scale displays.

With more than 150 million flowers in bloom, Dubai Miracle Garden has established itself as one of the emirate’s most photographed attractions. Its seasonal opening typically marks the return of outdoor family attractions as temperatures become more comfortable.

Season 15 will feature floral displays and themed attractions, with the garden expected to reveal more details and announcements in the coming weeks.

The attraction operates seasonally from October to May, allowing visitors to explore its displays during Dubai’s cooler months.

Tickets and entry prices

Visitors can purchase Season 15 tickets through the official Dubai Miracle Garden website.

UAE residents and nationals

Adults: Dh70

Children: Dh50

Children under 3: Free

General admission

Adults: Dh100

Children: Dh80

Children under 3: Free

Combo ticket — Dubai Miracle Garden + Dubai Butterfly Garden: Dh140

All prices are exclusive of VAT.

Dubai Miracle Garden has previously earned Guinness World Records recognition for its large-scale floral designs and installations, and has become a major attraction for both residents and international visitors.

Tickets are available through the garden’s official website, with further announcements about Season 15 expected soon.