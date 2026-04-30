Dubai Miracle Garden rolls out free weekday family entry, resident discounts

Dubai's Miracle Garden is set to wrap up its 14th season with a month-long farewell celebration in May, offering free weekday entry for families and discounted tickets for UAE residents.

The world's largest natural flower garden will close its current season on May 31, 2026, before temporarily shutting for summer enhancements and preparations for its next reopening.

As part of the final month celebrations, UAE residents can enter the garden for a reduced fee of Dh30 (inclusive of VAT) by presenting a valid Emirates ID. Children aged 12 and below will continue to receive free entry.

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In a move aimed at boosting community participation, families can also enjoy complimentary access on weekdays from May 1 to May 31.

The offer is valid Monday to Friday through Gate 3 between 9am and 6pm, while Gates 1 and 2 will remain open for regular paid visitors. The free entry scheme will not apply on weekends or public holidays.

Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said,

“As we approach the close of another remarkable season, we would like to thank our community for their continued love and support. Dubai Miracle Garden has always been a place where memories bloom, and this final month is our way of saying ‘see you soon’ while welcoming families to enjoy the garden one more time before we return with new surprises next season.”

Home to more than 150 million flowers arranged in elaborate themed displays, the garden has remained one of Dubai’s most visited attractions since reopening in October 2025 for Season 14, drawing millions of visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

The attraction is currently open daily from 9am to 9pm until the season concludes at the end of May.