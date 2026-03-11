Dubai Miracle Garden offers two weeks of free entry to UAE residents amid Iran war

UAE residents will be able to visit the iconic Dubai Miracle Garden free of charge for a limited period this month, in an effort that aims to bring some respite to families and visitors in the city.

From March 15 to March 31, residents can enjoy complimentary entry to the popular attraction by simply presenting their Emirates ID at the entrance. The offer is exclusive to UAE residents, and a valid Emirates ID must be shown to avail of the free access.

The garden will be open daily from 9am to 9pm during the period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Officials said no reservation is required and there is no limit on the number of visitors, allowing residents to drop in at their convenience.

The initiative comes at a time when authorities and institutions across the UAE have been taking steps to reassure communities and offer residents opportunities to relax and spend time with family and friends amid ongoing regional tensions.

Located in Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai Miracle Garden is one of the world’s largest natural flower gardens, known for its elaborate floral displays, themed installations and larger-than-life sculptures made from millions of blooming flowers.