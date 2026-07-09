Dubai Metro users to benefit from better cooling after AC upgrade in 62 trains

Dubai Metro passengers can expect a more comfortable ride this summer after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed an upgrade of air conditioning systems in 62 metro trains.

The project, carried out in collaboration with Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram operator Keolis MHI, involved comprehensive maintenance of the trains ventilation and air conditioning (VAC) systems.

According to the RTA, the work was aimed at improving cooling efficiency, reducing recurring technical faults and extending the life of the systems. The authority said the maintenance will also help ensure metro services continue without disruption while keeping passengers comfortable during the hottest months of the year.

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The project included detailed inspections of key air conditioning components, replacing parts that had reached the end of their service life, and carrying out performance tests to ensure the systems operate efficiently.

RTA said the maintenance is part of its preventive maintenance strategy, which focuses on improving the performance of critical transport assets before problems occur. The authority added that the work is expected to enhance the reliability of the metro fleet while reducing long-term maintenance costs.

The upgrade comes as Dubai experiences peak summer temperatures, when air conditioning plays a key role in ensuring comfortable journeys for thousands of daily commuters.

RTA said all work was carried out according to international standards and scheduled outside peak operating hours so that metro services continued without affecting train schedules or passenger comfort.

The authority added that the project forms part of its wider efforts to improve operational efficiency, extend the service life of metro assets and continue providing safe and reliable public transport for residents and visitors.