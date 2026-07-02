Fewer breakdowns, more safety: RTA upgrades 262 Dubai Metro escalators

Passengers using Dubai Metro can expect smoother journeys and fewer escalator breakdowns after Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed the upgrade of 262 escalators across the network. The work covers 63 per cent of all escalators at Dubai Metro stations and is part of efforts to improve safety, reliability and passenger comfort.

The project was carried out in collaboration with Keolis MHI, the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram. According to the RTA, the ongoing programme is also aimed at extending the service life of critical equipment used across the Metro network.

The authority said the project forms part of its wider strategy to provide a seamless, safe and comfortable mobility experience for Dubai Metro users, while supporting Dubai's position as a leading city in sustainable and smart transport solutions. It also aligns with the goals of Dubai Vision 2030 to make the emirate one of the best cities in the world to live and work.

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Dawood Alrais, director of Rail Maintenance at the Rail Agency, RTA, said: "The scope of work includes detailed inspections, refurbishment, and replacement of critical components such as handrail belts, drive systems and motor units. The works are carefully planned to minimise disruption to metro operations and ensure user safety throughout implementation. They are carried out mainly at night or during scheduled maintenance windows to ensure service continuity for passengers during peak hours."

He added that the overhaul of escalators has delivered a tangible improvement in passenger experience, providing smoother and more comfortable operation, while enhancing asset performance and reliability. "The project has also enabled the reduction of unplanned downtime and unexpected faults, positively impacting operational efficiency. It ensures compliance with the latest safety standards and reflects a proactive approach to asset management, as well as a commitment to maintaining high-quality infrastructure."

The RTA said the overhaul programme will continue as part of its ongoing maintenance strategy to ensure Dubai Metro's infrastructure remains safe, efficient and reliable for the millions of passengers who use the network each year.