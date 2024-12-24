Dubai Metro to operate nonstop for 43 hours for New Year celebrations; timings announced

Dubai Metro and Tram will operate nonstop for over 43 hours starting December 31, a senior official from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.

The step, which aims at helping avoid congestion during New Year celebrations, comes as authorities urge the public to use public transport to ensure a smooth journey for celebrators.

For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1. Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

The RTA is also planning to add a fleet of 1,400 buses that will be available to the public free of charge.

Hussain Al Bana, Executive Director of Traffic at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated that the extended Metro and Tram services, additional parking spaces, and free bus rides will provide the public with convenient transport options and minimise traffic congestion.