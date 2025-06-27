Dubai Metro: Full list of updated vs old station names

The upcoming Blue Line, set to open in 2029, will add 14 stations to the network, bringing the total to 67 metro stations

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Jun 2025, 12:41 PM UPDATED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 8:06 AM
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If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands who ride the Dubai Metro daily, there’s more to keep track of than just your stop. Station names across the network occasionally change — and if you’re not paying attention, you could easily miss your destination, costing you both time and money.

These name changes aren’t random. They’re part of commercial naming rights agreements signed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), allowing major brands to sponsor or rename stations as part of long-term deals.

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The Naming Rights project, launched in 2008, is a unique concept, which gives public and private sector companies a chance to own the naming right for a station.

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Staying updated on the old and new names is essential for both residents and visitors navigating the city's ever-evolving transport map.

Here's a list of the network stations' old and new names for you to keep in mind:

Red Line

  • Life Pharmacy: Previously known as UAE Exchange, it was renamed on May 5, 2025

  • Danube: Previously known as Jebel Ali Industrial, it was renamed on November 13, 2012

  • Energy: Previously known as Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd DUBAL, it was renamed in 2015

  • Ibn Battuta

  • National Paints: Previously known as Jebel Ali, it was renamed on July 1, 2025. It was previously known as Nakheel Harbour and Tower before undergoing a name change on May 18, 2020.

  • The Gardens

  • Discovery Gardens

  • Al Furjan

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates

  • Dubai Investment Park

  • EXPO 2020

  • DMCC: Previously known as JLT, it was renamed on September 1, 2018

  • Sobha Realty: Previously known as Dubai Marina, it was renamed on August 9, 2021. Prior to that, it was known as Damac Properties, it was renamed on November 24, 2020

  • Al Fardan Exchange: Previously known as Al Khail, it was renamed on April 1, 2025. Prior to that, it was known as Nakheel, it was renamed on November 24, 2020

  • Dubai Internet City

  • Insurance Market: Previously known as Mashreq, it was renamed on September 5, 2024. Prior to that, it was known as Sharaf DG, it was renamed on May 18, 2020

  • Mall of Emirates

  • Equiti: Previously known as Umm Al Sheif, it was renamed on November 24, 2020

  • Garmin: Previously known as ONPASSIVE, it was renamed on September 7, 2026. Prior to that, it was known as Al Safa, it was renamed on November 24, 2020

  • Business Bay

  • Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa

  • Financial Centre

  • Emirates Towers

  • World Trade Centre

  • Max Fashion: Previously known as Al Jafiliya, it was renamed on August 4, 2021

  • ADCB: Previously known as Al Karama, it was renamed on September 15, 2014

  • Burjuman: Previously known as Khalid Ibn Al Waleed, it was renamed on November 13, 2012

  • UNION

  • Al Rigga

  • City Centre Deira

  • Al Garhoud: Previously known as GGICO, it was renamed on April 14, 2025

  • Airport T1

  • Airport T3

  • Emirates

  • Centrepoint: Previously known as Al Rashidiya, it was renamed on August 4, 2021

Green Line

  • Creek

  • Jadaf

  • Healthcare City

  • Oud Metha

  • Sharaf DG: Previously known as Al Fahidi, it was renamed on November 24, 2020

  • Al Ghubaiba

  • Al Ras

  • Gold Souk: Previously known as Palm Deira, it was renamed on May 18, 2020

  • Baniyas Square

  • Salah Al Din

  • Abu Baker Al Siddique

  • Abu Hail

  • Al Qiyadah

  • Stadium

  • Al Nahda

  • Airport Free Zone

  • Al Qusais

  • Etisalat by e&: Previously known as Etisalat Metro Station, it was renamed on February 5, 2023

Blue Line (starting September 9, 2029)

The upcoming Blue Line, set to open in 2029, will add 14 stations to the network, bringing the total to 67 metro stations. It will feature 9 elevated stations and 5 underground stations, with a total length of 30 kilometres. The first station was named Emaar Properties.

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