Dubai Metro: Full list of updated vs old station names
The upcoming Blue Line, set to open in 2029, will add 14 stations to the network, bringing the total to 67 metro stations
- PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Jun 2025, 12:41 PM UPDATED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 8:06 AM
If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands who ride the Dubai Metro daily, there’s more to keep track of than just your stop. Station names across the network occasionally change — and if you’re not paying attention, you could easily miss your destination, costing you both time and money.
These name changes aren’t random. They’re part of commercial naming rights agreements signed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), allowing major brands to sponsor or rename stations as part of long-term deals.
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The Naming Rights project, launched in 2008, is a unique concept, which gives public and private sector companies a chance to own the naming right for a station.
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Staying updated on the old and new names is essential for both residents and visitors navigating the city's ever-evolving transport map.
Here's a list of the network stations' old and new names for you to keep in mind:
Red Line
Life Pharmacy: Previously known as UAE Exchange, it was renamed on May 5, 2025
Danube: Previously known as Jebel Ali Industrial, it was renamed on November 13, 2012
Energy: Previously known as Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd DUBAL, it was renamed in 2015
Ibn Battuta
National Paints: Previously known as Jebel Ali, it was renamed on July 1, 2025. It was previously known as Nakheel Harbour and Tower before undergoing a name change on May 18, 2020.
The Gardens
Discovery Gardens
Al Furjan
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai Investment Park
EXPO 2020
DMCC: Previously known as JLT, it was renamed on September 1, 2018
Sobha Realty: Previously known as Dubai Marina, it was renamed on August 9, 2021. Prior to that, it was known as Damac Properties, it was renamed on November 24, 2020
Al Fardan Exchange: Previously known as Al Khail, it was renamed on April 1, 2025. Prior to that, it was known as Nakheel, it was renamed on November 24, 2020
Dubai Internet City
Insurance Market: Previously known as Mashreq, it was renamed on September 5, 2024. Prior to that, it was known as Sharaf DG, it was renamed on May 18, 2020
Mall of Emirates
Equiti: Previously known as Umm Al Sheif, it was renamed on November 24, 2020
Garmin: Previously known as ONPASSIVE, it was renamed on September 7, 2026. Prior to that, it was known as Al Safa, it was renamed on November 24, 2020
Business Bay
Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa
Financial Centre
Emirates Towers
World Trade Centre
Max Fashion: Previously known as Al Jafiliya, it was renamed on August 4, 2021
ADCB: Previously known as Al Karama, it was renamed on September 15, 2014
Burjuman: Previously known as Khalid Ibn Al Waleed, it was renamed on November 13, 2012
UNION
Al Rigga
City Centre Deira
Al Garhoud: Previously known as GGICO, it was renamed on April 14, 2025
Airport T1
Airport T3
Emirates
Centrepoint: Previously known as Al Rashidiya, it was renamed on August 4, 2021
Green Line
Creek
Jadaf
Healthcare City
Oud Metha
Sharaf DG: Previously known as Al Fahidi, it was renamed on November 24, 2020
Al Ghubaiba
Al Ras
Gold Souk: Previously known as Palm Deira, it was renamed on May 18, 2020
Baniyas Square
Salah Al Din
Abu Baker Al Siddique
Abu Hail
Al Qiyadah
Stadium
Al Nahda
Airport Free Zone
Al Qusais
Etisalat by e&: Previously known as Etisalat Metro Station, it was renamed on February 5, 2023
Blue Line (starting September 9, 2029)
The upcoming Blue Line, set to open in 2029, will add 14 stations to the network, bringing the total to 67 metro stations. It will feature 9 elevated stations and 5 underground stations, with a total length of 30 kilometres. The first station was named Emaar Properties.