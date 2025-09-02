Dubai Metro Red Line to operate on 3 routes during peak hours, RTA announces

Dubai residents rushing to reach work on time or braving traffic in the bustling city will now have an extra option to choose from when riding Dubai Metro.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled an extra direct route for the Red Line that will operate in peak hours, in an effort to ensure a smoother travel experience for commuters.

Dubai Metro experiences its busiest hours between 7am and 9am, and again from 4pm to 8pm. These peak periods reflect the times when ridership surges significantly, as commuters travel to and from work, leading to higher passenger volumes across the network.

The update means that during these periods, Dubai Metro Red Line will operate on the following three direct routes:

From Centrepoint Station to Expo 2020 Station and back

From Centrepoint Station to Life Pharmacy Station and back

From Centrepoint Station to Al Fardan Exchange Station (previously Al Khail) and back

Take a look at how the routes will operate: