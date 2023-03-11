Dubai Metro Music Festival: French musician stuns with ‘Mirror Head’ performance

It's a persona she developed to connect with her audience using reflections and light

by Wam Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 6:58 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM

Isabelle Clarençon, a talented musician from France, wowed commuters on the Dubai Metro during the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival. As part of the Festival, Clarençon performed as ‘Mirror Head’, a persona she developed to connect with her audience using reflections and light.

Clarençon's unique performance style involves interacting with commuters and the surrounding environment in unexpected ways. As part of her performance at the Festival, the musician is using a mirror-like headpiece to create mesmerising reflections and shadows while playing the piano. Her live musical performance called ‘Opio’ includes surreal movements mixed with piano, jazz, house and broken beat.

Commuters were captivated by Clarençon's performance, which blended music and interactive art seamlessly. When asked about her experience performing at the Festival, she said, "I was blown away by the energy and diversity of the commuters. It was a truly unique opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life through my music."

Music lovers can watch Clarençon perform at five metro stations, including Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty- from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Metro Music Festival runs from 6th to 12th March and features an eclectic line-up of 20 local, regional and international musicians.

