Dubai Metro Gold Line route map: 18 stations, new interchanges, Etihad Rail link

Route runs from Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates, connecting key residential hubs and linking with the wider national rail network

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 4:29 PM
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Dubai’s newly released Rail Network Plan 2032 map has revealed the full route of the upcoming Gold Line, showing a corridor that begins in the historic Al Ghubaiba area and runs across the city to terminate at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The line will pass through key residential and growth hubs across old Dubai, central districts and newer suburban communities.

The map also highlights major interchange points, including connections with the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba, with both the Red and Green Lines at BurJuman, and with the Red Line at Business Bay. A key feature is its integration with Etihad Rail at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where an interchange station is planned, positioning the Gold Line as a connector between Dubai’s Metro network and the wider national rail system. The map also points to a future Etihad Rail interchange in Meydan, indicating a second integration point along the route.

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Here is the map shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office:


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