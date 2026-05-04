Dubai Metro Blue Line to ease traffic by 20%: How it will change your daily commute

After September 9, 2029, daily commutes for thousands of Dubai residents could look very different, with travel times between key residential areas and business hubs expected to drop significantly, with the introduction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

For now, getting to work still means long hours on the road for many. According to a Khaleej Times analysis, commuters travelling from outer residential areas such as International City, Warsan and Dubai Silicon Oasis to major business hubs often spend over an hour each way during peak periods, whether by car, bus or a mix of public transport options.

For many commuters, this means leaving home early and returning late, with a large part of the day spent travelling.

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Long commutes today

For instance, a resident of International City working in Dubai’s financial district typically relies on a mix of buses and Metro services. Direct bus routes such as the 50 connect International City to Business Bay, but the journey can take well over an hour depending on traffic and the number of stops.

Some commuters instead take feeder buses such as the 310 from International City to Centrepoint Metro Station, which takes around 25 to 30 minutes, excluding waiting time. From there, they board the Red Line towards Financial Centre, a journey that takes another 35 to 40 minutes across multiple stations.

According to Google Maps, traffic along key corridors such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Ras Al Khor Road and stretches leading towards Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road frequently builds up during peak hours. As a result, driving the same route can take anywhere between 45 minutes and up to an hour depending on the time of day.

Short distances, long delays

For traders and small business owners travelling from Warsan to Al Ras in Deira, the distance of the commute does not always reflect the time taken. While the two areas are not that far from each other, Google Maps shows congestion along Al Ittihad Road, Ras Al Khor and inner Deira streets, especially near Baniyas Square and Al Ras. Driving times during peak hours can take between 50 minutes and over an hour.

Public transport options, including buses such as the 20A connecting International City and Warsan, as well as other direct services towards Deira, can take between 60 and 90 minutes. Frequent stops, traffic signals and heavy congestion in older parts of the city all add to the delay. Despite this, many residents continue to rely on these routes daily for work and business.

Long journeys with multiple transfers

A professional commuting from Dubai Silicon Oasis to Jumeirah Lakes Towers often faces one of the longest daily travel times.

Driving can take between 50 minutes and over an hour via Al Ain Road and then Al Khail Road or Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, depending on congestion. Public transport can take even longer. The journey usually involves multiple bus connections or a combination of bus and Metro routes, along with waiting times that can add 15 to 20 minutes at each transfer point.

Google Maps shows that major corridors such as Al Khail Road and Hessa Street remain among the busiest routes during peak hours, pushing total commute times to between 90 minutes and nearly two hours in some cases. It is a routine many residents have quietly accepted over the years.

How the Blue Line could change this

The situation could change immensely following the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE, on May 3.

The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion across the city by up to 20 per cent, while improving connectivity between key residential and commercial areas.

As more residents shift from cars, buses and even school transport to the Metro, fewer vehicles on the road could help ease pressure on some of Dubai’s busiest corridors.

Faster, more direct travel

Based on current Metro travel speeds and station distances, direct connections along the Blue Line could cut commute times by nearly half for several routes. Journeys that currently take over an hour, involving multiple transfers and long waits, could be reduced to under 40 minutes with fewer stops and more direct connectivity.

For residents in areas such as International City, Silicon Oasis and surrounding neighbourhoods, the change could mean not just shorter travel times, but a more predictable and less stressful daily commute.