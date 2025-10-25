Dubai: Two men jailed after being caught digging for drugs at night

Two men of Arab nationality have been sentenced by the Dubai Court of Appeal for drug possession and consumption after being caught digging for narcotics in Al Wahida late at night.

One man was sentenced to five years in prison, while the other received a 12-year term. Both were fined Dh100,000 each and will face restrictions on transferring funds for two years following their release.

A police patrol spotted the suspects digging under suspicious circumstances in the Al Wahida area. Officers noted that both men appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A search revealed that the first suspect had 20 grams of hashish, while the second had 100 grams of mixed narcotics, including hashish, cocaine, and other psychotropic substances.

One suspect tried to resist arrest and flee the scene but was quickly restrained by police. Both were taken to the General Department of Narcotics Control for further investigation. Forensic tests confirmed that both men were under the influence of drugs at the time of their arrest.

Investigations revealed that the men had obtained the narcotics from an unknown dealer via WhatsApp. The dealer provided them with the coordinates of the hidden stash after receiving payment through a bank transfer. The suspects admitted they were at the scene specifically to retrieve the drugs.

In addition to jail terms and fines, the court ordered confiscation of all seized narcotics and deportation of both men after completing their sentences. They are also prohibited from transferring or depositing funds for others without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior for two years.

The case underscores the growing use of digital platforms in drug crimes and highlights Dubai Police's vigilance in detecting illicit activity, even during late-night hours.