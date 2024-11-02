Dubai: Meet the Emirati who teaches ancient Filipino martial arts for self-defence

Photos: Supplied

Emirati Wael Alsayegh learned about the ancient Filipino martial arts (FMA), popularly known as arnis, eskrima or kali, more than 12 years ago and immediately fell in love with this ancient form of self-defence that originated in the Philippines.

“I came to know about Filipino martial arts during my studies abroad about 12 years ago. I fell in love with eskrima and I wanted to share it with my Dubai community,” Alsayegh, founder and owner of Al Areen Martial Arts in Al Quoz, told Khaleej Times.

Recently, Al Areen – which means the House of Lion or the Lion’s Den in Arabic – hosted a gathering of Filipino martial arts instructors, leaders and masters who are based in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event dubbed as “Pagkakaisa” (unity in English), also drew other expatriates who wanted to learn more about the unarmed and armed techniques used in this ancient form of self-defence associated with the use of sticks.

Open-hand defence techniques

At the event, the masters emphasized Inayan Eskrima, which originated from Baguio City in northern Philippines, and teaches students how to use sticks known as yantok, eskrima or arnis, while learning more about open-hand defence techniques. Some Filipino martial artists are also known for their ability to fight with weapons and empty hands interchangeably and turn ordinary items into defensive weapons.

“This is the legacy of the Filipinos who went to the US in the 1970s. The Inayan knowledge was passed on from generation to generation,” noted Alsayegh who also lamented that not many Filipinos are aware of their martial arts heritage.

“Many Emiratis are surprisingly enthusiastic about the Filipino martial arts. Many of them thought that the Philippines had no indigenous martial arts, but when they found out about arnis, they now even use it in military and police services,” said Alsayegh, adding: “They were inspired and this was the reason I established my school to offer the best in Filipino martial arts."

Wael Alsayegh

Xanthia Ohlback, a 21-year-old Australian-Indian student, is among the foreign nationals into arnis. She said: “My mom found out about it through my brother who plays Jujitsu. He met coach Wael many years ago and he recommended the martial arts to my mom and I liked it. I can use these techniques in defending myself in situations where my safety is compromised.”

The Filipino martial arts masters

Abu Dhabi-based Ginalyn Jadia took time off from her busy schedule to join her fellow Filipino Martial Arts masters at the event. Jadia, who works as a team leader for an insurance company, said she learned Filipino martial arts in college and never stopped practising it since then even when she moved to the UAE about 15 years ago.

“I didn’t actually intend to study the Filipino martial arts but rather foreign martial arts. But the school where I enrolled, offered it and I got curious about it. Later on, I came to appreciate this sport. I even participated in some competitions and won during my time,” Jadia, who is now 51, recalled.

“But becoming a martial artist isn’t that easy. Not only does it require you to have physical and mental strengths, discipline and flexibility, but also a high tolerance for pain. You will have many painful lumps on the fingers. It's inevitable. Sometimes you get hit, but you get better later on,” added Jadia, who is now ranked as a senior master, the 7th highest title in FMA.

Apart from her regular job, she also teaches FMA at a gym in Abu Dhabi. Like in Dubai, many of her students are also foreigners. This is why she is actively urging her kababayans (countrymen) in the UAE to explore FMA.

“When I was still working in Dubai, I would offer FMA for free at parks. I don’t have Filipino students. They are all foreign nationals. Some are even from Saudi Arabia who would come here to have short lessons,” she noted.

Eliseo ‘Boy’ Cañete, 55, a black belter, shared the same sentiments as Jadia. He said: “I would like to encourage more Filipinos to learn about arnis. This is our national culture which should be nurtured and promoted globally. Not only does it promote a healthier lifestyle, but it also teaches you how to protect yourself in case of a bad situation. Young or old, you can still learn Filipino martial arts.”