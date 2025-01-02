Dubai: Meet couples who went to college after getting married, graduated with baby

The auditorium buzzed with excitement as graduates donned their caps and gowns, cameras flashing as proud families captured the moment. Among the sea of smiling faces were man and wife, Xin and Fan Yang, standing side by side, holding their baby in their arms. It wasn’t just a graduation ceremony—it was a celebration of their journey together.

“We never planned for this to happen,” Xin said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “When I joined the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) for my MBA programme in January 2021, my husband Fan had already started his course a year earlier. So, we thought our graduations would be at completely different times.”

But fate had other plans.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fan recalled how it all began. “I joined the university in 2020 to study Financial management and MBA. At the time, Xin was working as an accountant for an airline company, and flights had been suspended due to the pandemic. She was home, and I encouraged her to apply as well. I told her, ‘This is the perfect time to pursue your degree.’”

Xin and Fan Yang

Xin enrolled in an MBA programme but the journey wasn’t easy. “I had to learn English from scratch,” she said. “My English was very poor at the beginning, and I struggled to understand the lectures. Fan pushed me to keep going. He would say, ‘Watch YouTube videos, practice, and don’t give up.’ He’s always been my biggest supporter.”

The couple’s dream of studying together became a reality. They spent countless hours in the library, side by side, poring over their coursework. “We’d sit there for hours, helping each other where we could. Those were some of the best moments—just the two of us, working toward our goals together.”

Graduating with baby

However, life threw them an unexpected curveball in 2022 when Xin discovered she was pregnant. “At first, it was a shock,” Fan admitted. “We were both juggling work and studies, and now we had a baby on the way. It felt overwhelming, but we decided to take it one step at a time.”

Xin took a one-term gap during her winter semester to focus on her pregnancy. Their baby was born in June 2023, adding another layer of joy—and responsibility—to their lives. “Those months were tough,” Xin said. “But looking back, they were also some of the most memorable. We weren’t just building our careers; we were building our family.”

Initially, their graduations were set to be months apart. Fan completed his certification in January 2024, while Xin finished hers in May. “We thought we’d have separate ceremonies,” Xin said. “But then, at the beginning of the year, the university sent an email saying that all graduates from this year would be part of the October ceremony.”

The news was a dream come true. “We were so excited,” Fan said. Graduating together was something we’d never thought possible, but here we were, getting ready to walk across the stage side by side.”

The day of the ceremony was filled with emotion. Their baby and Xin’s mother joined them for photos, capturing the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and resilience. “Having our baby in our graduation photo made it so special,” Xin said. “It wasn’t just about us any more—it was about our family. Life doesn’t always go as planned,” Fan said. “Studying together, becoming parents, and now graduating together—it’s been a challenging, beautiful, and unforgettable experience.”

Fiancées on campus

Similarly, Shruti Ganesh and Vineet Garmella’s love story unfolded in the halls of their college at UOWD, where they were both studying for their Master's in Marketing. “We had a couple of classes together during our semesters and that’s how I met him,” Shruti recalls. Initially, they were in different groups, but their shared passion for marketing made them top students in their respective teams. “It was very competitive and enjoyable between us. We would send our assignments to each other after submission and get feedback," Shruti says, reflecting on how their friendship grew from mutual respect for each other’s work.

Shruti Ganesh and Vineet Garmella

As the semester ended, their relationship deepened. “Towards the end of the semester, we realized that we were compatible on other fronts as well. We discovered the person behind the work, and that’s when we fell in love with each other,” Shruti said. They started to bond on a personal level, drawn closer by their shared values, family orientations, and common Telugu language.

Shruti remembers a pivotal moment. “We were both really passionate about consumer behaviour for an assignment on an island in the UAE. I was really impressed with the way he started the presentation and his perspective on things.” That admiration sparked her desire to know Vineet more deeply.

Recalling a moment that has stuck to Vineet’s mind, the 30-year-old said, “She described what kind of wife she thought I would get, and in that moment, she described the characteristics that she possesses. I also realized that it was time to take the next step.”

Their connection flourished outside of the classroom as well. Vineet’s playful side balanced his serious approach to relationships, as Shruti fondly describes him as “fun and light-hearted” but with a strong sense of responsibility. Shruti reflects, “I wasn’t just looking for a life partner; I wanted a best friend.” Soon after, their engagement was made special by Vineet’s unique idea of placing the rings in Pokémon balls, a playful detail that reflected his love for fun. “It was a little personal thing that made the moment even more special,” added Shruti. The couple also shared a special moment at their graduation ceremony. “It was really special because we finished at different times, but we had the same ceremony. Our names were even called one after the other,” Shruti added, highlighting that they are set to tie the know in February this year. From classmates to couple For Azam Chirag, he first came across Ayesha Azam’s name when he and his wife were at the same school, but at the time, they weren't in contact. Azam Chirag and Ayesha Azam with children “I knew there was someone named Ayesha Azam, and the coincidence of having the same surname made me curious. Even after marriage, her surname remained the same. We were in an Islamic school, so boys and girls had separate classrooms, and I never really got the chance to meet her then. After school, I moved on to study hospitality management at an institute, located in Dubai Knowledge Village.” It was during this time that Azam and his wife discovered that they had a mutual friend. “This friend mentioned that Ayesha had also enrolled at the same institute,” added the Pakistani expat. The old curiosity ignited again and the duo who were now adults, ended up meeting in college. Initially only exchanging notes and information, “but over the next few years, we grew closer and decided to get married. Initially there was a lot of resistance from my family but after 13 years now, she is the best daughter-in-law and sister-in-law in the house,” said the father of three. ALSO READ: 'Like hitting reset button': This UAE expat organises women-only trips for relaxation, break from responsibilities 'Worth it': UAE residents spend up to an hour in traffic to get back home on New Year's Eve