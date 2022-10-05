Dubai: Medical training for interns can now be across private or government hospitals

The programme, announced by the DHA, is scheduled to begin this month

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 5:26 PM

To foster and promote opportunities for medical education, the Dubai Health Authority’s Medical Education and Research Department announced today that medical interns can receive training across government or private hospitals in the Emirate.

The move aims to provide a further impetus to the medical education programmes that the DHA offers medical students.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said: “People are the most important human resource in the health care delivery system, and we deeply value the contribution of every healthcare professional, providing them with continuous learning opportunities to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest advances in the field.

At the same time, to ensure a steady flow of highly trained medical professionals, we make sure we provide a wide-range of medical programmes for medical students. The move to open up opportunities for medical internships in the private sector, in addition to the government sector, aims to provide medical interns with a wide range of opportunities to pursue their medical education, and is in line with our strategic objectives for the growth and advancement of the health sector in the Emirate.”

He appreciated the private health sector’s response to this initiative, which will help in further advancement of the health sector.

Al Ketbi also highlighted that this is an excellent opportunity for interns to gain experience before they continue their further studies and begin serving community members.

Dr Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Director of Medical Education and Research Department at the Dubai Health Authority said: “This initiative will help us continue our foray into strengthening medical education and training programmes, with the aim to empower interns to join speciality residency programs with competence.

Upon pursuing their 4 to 6 year residency programs, they will then become part of the high-quality medical talent of the health sector.”

Dr Sharief said that American hospital will receive 8 trainees, Medcare hospital will receive 28 trainees, Aster will receive 27 trainees, Saudi German will receive 10 trainees and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib will receive 8 trainees. The programme will begin in October this year.

She highlighted that those interested can email trainingfacility@dha.gov.ae or alternately apply through DHA’s online Sheryan system.

