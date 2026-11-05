Dubai Media Council visits South Korea, signs MoUs with SM Entertainment, others

The Dubai Media Council visited Seoul, South Korea, from October 26 to 30, 2026, and signed several memoranda of understanding and held series of meetings with leading Korean media and entertainment companies.

During the visit, the authority signed an MoU with SM Entertainment Group, one of South Korea's leading music and entertainment companies. SM Entertainment is known as one of the 'Big 4' groups in K-Pop, and has managed some incredibly popular groups including EXO, Red Velvet and Girls' Generation.

The agreement is to explore opportunities in the production of entertainment content and music videos, collaboration in content distribution, talent development and the exchange of creative talent.

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The authority's visit to Seoul was designed to deepen international partnerships, draw on South Korea's expertise in content production and explore new avenues for collaboration. During the visit, 25 meetings spanning media production, content distribution, talent development, film and television series, and opportunities to advance the gaming industry were held.

The delegation was led by Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and included Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated; Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council; and Rashid Al Marri, CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council, alongside representatives of the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Dubai Films and Games Commission.

The Dubai Films and Games Commission also signed an MoU with NEXUS, a company specialising in gaming and artificial intelligence technologies, to explore business development and investment opportunities in the sector, building on the company's existing presence in Dubai.

Strengthening the industry

The delegation also met with the Korea Press Foundation (KPF) to explore collaboration in developing media professionals.

Discussions focused on drawing on Korean expertise in professional training, capacity building and knowledge exchange to nurture media talent, sharpen their skills and equip them to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the industry.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “South Korea took its culture to the world through its content; the UAE and the Arab world can do the same, and Dubai will be where that journey begins. This will strengthen the contribution of the media and creative industries to Dubai’s economy and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global centre for media and content production.”

The delegation met with the Producers Guild of Korea (PGK), Studio N and SM C&C to explore opportunities in coproduction, professional development for media talent, digital content creation and the adaptation of digital content into television and film productions.

The agenda also included a meeting with SLL, one of South Korea's leading content production companies, to explore avenues for future collaboration in media and entertainment.

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council, said: “South Korea's content industry, spanning drama, cinema, entertainment and gaming, ranks among the most influential creative industries in the world."

"The MoUs signed and the meetings held with leading Korean companies and production organisations have opened opportunities for coproduction and the exchange of expertise and talent. We aim to position Dubai as a regional gateway for content production and distribution, underpinned by its advanced infrastructure, flexible business environment and streamlined procedures for content creators and investors.”

Focus on gaming

In the gaming sector, the delegation met with Pearl Abyss and the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES), as well as representatives of the G-STAR gaming exhibition secretariat. Discussions focused on collaboration in specialised industry events and on strengthening connections between game developers, publishers and investors.

The visit concluded with a dinner hosted by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, bringing together around 30 leaders and representatives of South Korea's gaming industry.

Attendees included representatives of leading game development studios and publishers, among them NEXON, NC, Blizzard, NHN and NEOWIZ, alongside the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES) and other companies in the sector.

The gathering offered an opportunity to present Dubai's strengths as a global destination for game developers, the growth of its gaming industry and its role as a gateway to Middle Eastern and wider regional markets, as well as the support available to studios and companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in Dubai.

The meetings also explored partnership opportunities in game publishing, content localisation for different markets, talent development, knowledge exchange and collaboration between industry organisations and companies, in support of Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a leading international hub for the gaming industry.