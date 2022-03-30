Dubai: MBRSC launches World Space Sustainability Association

Initiative to focus on challenges like management of debris in space, and sustainable development of innovation and space technology

Supplied photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 9:25 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has reiterated the launch of the World Space Sustainability Association (WSSA) at the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS 2022).

This is part of the official proceedings of the WGS 2022, with the aim of strengthening efforts and coordinating initiatives that will address challenges facing the space industry and undertaking initiatives that will develop the industry.

The World Space Sustainability Association was launched during the International Astronautical Congress 2021 held in Dubai in October in cooperation with Elseco, Herbert Smith Freehill, and a number of major, global corporate entities.

The MBRSC and its partners will work to expand the scope of the initiative by attracting more stakeholders in the sector, including operators and developers of space and satellite solutions. space business entities, as well as leading policy makers, regulators, international organizations and innovators.

The initiative will focus on several existing challenges, such as the management of debris in space, and the sustainable development of innovation and space technology, in cooperation with many stakeholders and relevant authorities.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC, said, “The mission that this initiative is based on ensures that it explores all possible areas, cooperates with the concerned authorities, and accesses innovative partnerships, so that everyone works to achieve its lofty goals, the most important of which is building a sustainable space sector”.

MBRSC is focusing heavily on supporting this initiative, in parallel with other initiatives recently launched by the centre to accelerate space research and promote its continuous development.

Knowledge economy

In addition, AlMarri pointed out that the launch of the initiative and its specific goals for 2022 is to integrate innovation, scientific research, space exploration and space technology into the main pillars of the knowledge-based economy.

The UAE seeks to expand its horizons and develop its capabilities in various fields, with a focus on exploration, innovation, and the development of international cooperation in sustainable ways, AlMarri said.

The Director General of the MBRSC highlighted that the centre is keen to apply the same principles when it comes to building a sustainable space economy at the local and international levels

“The unveiling of the WSSA's objectives is also aligned with the recent launch of MBRSC's Space Ventures, an initiative aiming to inspire innovation across the space ecosystem and creating a completely new market for space related companies in the UAE and the wider region,” he added.

The two initiatives will support startups in the space sector to establish long-term partnerships with the MBRSC and obtain the necessary support for their sustainable growth, take advantage of the advanced technology and research facilities available in the centre, as well as facilitate communication with reputed organisation and institutions from all over the world to support the achievement of growth and sustainability for its projects.

Both initiatives stem from areas of common interest, including encouraging partnerships in the telecommunications sector, developing, and launching satellites and robots, in addition to space exploration programmes.