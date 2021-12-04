Dubai: Massive fire breaks out in two warehouses

Exhibition aims to preserve and revive the artistic heritage of Islamic civilization
Dubai Civil Defence teams have controlled a fire that broke out in two warehouses in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area on Saturday.
The area was shrouded in thick black smoke, but the team controlled the fire within an hour. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The Civil Defence said the operations room received a report that a fire had occurred in the Ras Al Khor area on Saturday afternoon. The first team arrived at the site just five minutes after receiving the report.
Specialised teams began battling the blaze and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighbouring buildings.
One of the warehouses contained dyes, while the other housed building materials, according to Emarat Al Youm.
