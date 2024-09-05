Dubai: Mashreq Metro station to now be renamed as InsuranceMarket

Photos: Supplied

Mashreq Metro Station will now be known as InsuranceMarket Metro Station, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The station is on the Red Line between Mall of The Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations - strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road.

InsuranceMarket.ae has been serving the UAE population since 1995. The naming of the said Metro station will be valid for 10 years.

RTA has changed the outdoor signs and will also be updating the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the metro carriages during the transition period from September to November this year.

RTA has asked commuters to note the change in the station’s name. Riders can seek any assistance or clarification from RTA teams at the stations, if needed.

Successful partnership with private sector

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, said awarding the name of Metro stations to companies is part of the “successful partnerships with the private sector in stimulating economic growth” in Dubai.

“The collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae serves as a model for a successful public-private partnership, contributing to benefiting from RTA’s projects and initiatives, creating job opportunities in various fields, and paving the way for the private sector to support the government’s direction in this regard,” he added.

