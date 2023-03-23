Dubai: Market opening bell rung by Duty Free in support of Sheikh Mohammed's '1 Billion Meals' campaign

Sheikh Mohammed's 'One Billion Meals' initiative: Dh50 million donated by Sobha Realty to the campaign
Coinciding with Ramadan, the drive aligns with the message of giving and charity of the holy month and aims to support underprivileged communities
In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Dubai Duty Free rang the market opening bell today to mark its support of the 1 Billion Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The drive aims to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.
Dubai Duty Free has announced a Dh20 million contribution over a period of 3 years towards the initiative, to help implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger.
Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the 1 Billion Meals campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.
As part of these efforts, the campaign will launch the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, aiming to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to support vulnerable groups, especially victims of conflicts and natural disasters around the world.
ALSO READ:
Coinciding with Ramadan, the drive aligns with the message of giving and charity of the holy month and aims to support underprivileged communities
The place of worship is adorned with two minarets, each 60 metres long, and is characterised by four circular domes
Lights will be switched off at 8:15 pm as David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet will be screened at Sustainability Pavilion
An official stresses that the police provide all logistical support needed for those in jail to keep in touch with their families via electronic devices
Inspectors will make sure that establishments clearly display prices of products before consumers make their purchases to prevent fraud
These special coins will be available for purchase after the holy month of Ramadan
In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
The country stands in solidarity with the two nations as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster