Dubai: Market opening bell rung by Duty Free in support of Sheikh Mohammed's '1 Billion Meals' campaign

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM

In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Dubai Duty Free rang the market opening bell today to mark its support of the 1 Billion Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The drive aims to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.

Dubai Duty Free has announced a Dh20 million contribution over a period of 3 years towards the initiative, to help implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger.

Sustainable programmes

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the 1 Billion Meals campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

As part of these efforts, the campaign will launch the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, aiming to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to support vulnerable groups, especially victims of conflicts and natural disasters around the world.

