Dubai-Manila flights: Dh5 one-way base fare in Cebu Pacific's latest seat sale

Here’s good news for travellers from Dubai to Manila: From today (October 7) until Sunday (October 12), they can book a one-way flight via Cebu Pacific for as low as Dh5 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from March 1 to September 30, 2026.

The Dh5 one-way base fare is the price of a Cebu Pacific (CEB) airline ticket before fees, taxes, and other surcharges are added. The final ticket price will increase when additional fees are added.

CEB announced on Tuesday the seat sale is in time for 10.10 (October 10) Super Seat Fest. This October also marks the 12th anniversary of CEB’s Dubai route, making it the perfect time to plan a visit home or explore the Philippines.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. “With (our) domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country,” CEB said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

“Manila serves as a gateway to some of the country’s best vacation spots. From Manila, travelers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to reach provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.”