Dubai: Man sentenced to life for drug trafficking, trying to sell 1,305 Methadone pills

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in Dubai for attempting to sell methadone tablets discovered aboard his boat.

The case dates back to April last year when Dubai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department received a tip off that the defendant is arriving at Port Rashid on a vessel from Iran, and is in possession of methadone tablets intended for sale.

According to court records, the police obtained permission from the public prosecution to conduct a sting operation and arrest the defendant red handed.

On 17 April 2024, an undercover police officer posing as a buyer contacted the suspect, who agreed to sell him methadone pills for Dh4,500.

The officer’s vehicle was thoroughly inspected, and the pre-marked cash for the transaction was photographed and prepared.

On the day of the planned exchange, the suspect was observed disembarking his vessel, carrying the drugs in black plastic bags.

He entered the officer’s vehicle, where he completed the handover of two bags containing 1,035 methadone pills.

The officer then gave the prearranged signal, prompting police to intervene.

The suspect attempted to discard the cash but was promptly arrested.

Forensic analysis later confirmed the pills contained methadone, a substance listed under the UAE's anti-narcotics laws. In court, the defendant denied the charges, claiming he was coerced into committing the crime and had no intention of trafficking drugs. His legal defence cited procedural violations, including alleged irregularities in the search and translation processes. However, the court dismissed these arguments, affirming that the arrest and subsequent investigation adhered to legal requirements. The presiding judge stated that the evidence, including the defendant's confession during police interrogations and the forensic findings, left no doubt about his involvement in the crime.