Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for psychological harm caused to a dog

He assaulted the dog's owner in the street for insulting him and his cat

The Dubai Disputes Court ordered a man to pay Dh40,000 as compensation to a student for causing psychological harm to his dog.

According to Public Prosecution and the police report, the accused was chasing his cat in the street when the victim, his neighbour, passed by with his dog. The man assaulted the student after he overheard the latter telling his dog that the cat was afraid of it.

The victim said that the man suddenly stopped next to him and repeated some phrases. The student did not hear what these were because he was wearing headphones, but he understood the phrase “Just go” and continued walking.

To his surprise, the man followed, insulted him and started assaulting him. The man's wife and her brother ran out of his house and tried to stop him.

However the accused, who had his vehicle's keys in his hand, continued to hit the student. He took off the victim's shirt, jacket and wristwatch and pushed him across his chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim told the Public Prosecution that his dog was psychologically damaged by the incident. The dog fled in fear during the incident and was only found the next morning. It refused to eat or drink, which prompted the student to take it to a veterinary clinic.

The accused admitted before the Penal Court that he had attacked and insulted the victim. He said that he was provoked into doing so by the victim insulting him and calling him a dog.

