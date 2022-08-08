Dubai: Man on trial for posting lover’s indecent photos on social media, sending them to her husband

Authority to set up ‘halfway villas’, mental health helplines
A Dubai resident has been referred to court for allegedly stealing his lover’s mobile phone and posting her private photos on social media. He also sent the indecent photos to her husband.
According to the Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused posted the photos as “revenge” as the married woman sought to end her romantic relationship with him.
During the public prosecution’s investigations, the victim said the accused had snatched her phone during their last meeting. He threatened to post her videos and nude photos and “destroy” her married life if she did not return to him.
According to the public prosecution, the accused committed a felony offence of issuing threats and publishing pornographic materials.
The authority warned against retaining indecent photos or videos on one’s phones and other electronic devices. Doing so leaves people vulnerable to them being leaked or to threats from blackmailers. The authority also warned residents against publishing such photos or videos.
According to the public prosecution, the victim got involved in a romantic relationship with the accused after she went through some problems. He started interfering in her marital and personal life. After about eight months, he started harbouring thoughts about her abandoning her husband and marrying him instead.
However, the woman decided to give her marriage another chance. When she conveyed her decision to her lover, he started issuing the threats and ultimately followed through with them.
“This story refers to the seriousness of emotional relationships outside the legal framework, as it exposes one or both parties to deception or exploitation or breaching dignity or honour,” the public prosecution posted on social media.
