Dubai: Man leaves Rolls Royce keys on car hood to demonstrate how safe city is

A man in Dubai recently conducted an experiment to demonstrate how truly safe the city is. No, he didn't roam the streets at night – instead, the man left his Rolls Royce Cullinan out in the open, with its keys on the car’s hood. Now, the video of the experiment has gone viral on the Internet.
In the clip shared on Instagram, the man arrives in his white Rolls Royce, parks it outside a building, and goes to the gym. Before going inside, he puts the car’s keys on the bonnet to check if the vehicle remains safe in his absence.
Later, the video shows the man returning from the gym to find his car still parked right where he had left it, with the keys still placed on the hood. “Oh, the car is still there. Look at this,” the man is heard saying.
The person also shows that some people, including a delivery guy, were present outside the gym where his car remained parked. “Mashallah Dubai. Best city on Earth. Habibi, come to Dubai,” the man says, before leaving in his Rolls Royce.
The video has collected 570k views on social media. Users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section.
A person said, “They know someone is watching. Even the RR has a front camera!”.
Another added, “Next time, allow the cameraman to record the times you were away; believe me, someone will pick up that key and call the police. That’s how Dubai security is. No one will steal the car 100% per cent, but they will definitely alert the police or any security person available”.
One person joked, “Be thankful I was not there” while another suggested the man in the video to “try it in Nigeria.”
According to a report by numbeo.com for 2023, Abu Dhabi is the safest city in the world while Sharjah and Dubai have been ranked 5th and 7th, respectively, in terms of safety.
