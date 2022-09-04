Dubai: Man finds Dh45,000; honoured after handing over amount to the police

UAE Foreign Minister affirms nation's solidarity in talks with his Pakistani counterpart
The Dubai Police have honoured a resident for handing over Dh45,000 cash he found in Al Qusais.
Mohammad Azad Mohammad Razaq went to the nearest police station soon after finding the money.
Praising Razaq's honesty, Colonel Saeed Salem Al Madhani, acting director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, awarded him with a certificate of appreciation.
The authorities routinely honour honest residents who turn over lost cash or valuables. There have been several instances this year.
Earlier this month, an expat, Sahil Al Nami handed over Dh31,000 cash he found in Bur Dubai. In June, Indian expat Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood found Dh1 million in cash in the elevator of his building and turned it over to the police.
