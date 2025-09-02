Dubai: Run without breaking a sweat every summer as Mallathon becomes annual event

Summer can be a really hard time for the Dubai's fitness enthusiasts who like to engage in outdoor activities. The month-long Dubai Mallathon this year came as a huge relief for runners who could use the air-conditioned spaces inside commercial centres for their morning runs, without having to endure the sweltering heat.

Residents can now continue to use Dubai's iconic malls as jogging tracks every summer. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has directed that the Dubai Mallathon be held annually over a three-month period, from June 15 to September 15, across various malls in the city. The directive seeks to expand the initiative’s reach and encourage wider public participation.

The announcement follows the remarkable success of the inaugural edition, which drew a strong turnout of participants and set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of runners in a mall run event. The record was achieved at Dubai Hills Mall, where 1,392 participants of different nationalities and age groups competed in a single race.

Innovative community sporting events

Sheikh Hamdan praised the outstanding success of the Dubai Mallathon, noting that, guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate will continue to strengthen its position as a leading global destination for innovative community sporting events, while promoting sports as a pillar of quality of life and a driver of social empowerment, cohesion and positivity.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The unprecedented level of community engagement witnessed during a full month of the Dubai Mallathon reflects how sports in Dubai has evolved into a common language, a way of life, and a powerful form of self-expression. Building a healthy and active society is a goal we can achieve through innovative and inclusive initiatives inspired by Dubai’s vision.”

“Today, we have issued directives for the Dubai Mallathon to be held annually over a three-month period across various malls in Dubai, to ensure the sustainability of this successful model, expand its reach, and create broader opportunities for participation across all segments of society,” he continued.

“We want every initiative in Dubai to leave a lasting impact that goes beyond the event itself and into people’s daily lives, serving as a starting point for sustainable change and a source of inspiration for the community. Our initiatives should spark a passion for movement, achievement and giving. We want them to make a real difference —becoming catalysts for positive change and sustainable pathways for community development," he added.

Closing activities

The Dubai Mallathon wrapped up last Sunday after a month-long run that drew more than 40,000 participants of all ages and nationalities. Over 31 days, the initiative logged more than 120 million steps on air-conditioned indoor tracks set up in nine major shopping malls across the city.

The closing events featured a 42-kilometre marathon with 40 runners, as well as a special race for females held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council to mark Emirati Women’s Day.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the Mallathon was launched in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which seek to build a healthy and socially cohesive community through initiatives and activities that promote sport as a daily habit and a key pillar of quality of life.