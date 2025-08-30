Dubai Mallathon sets Guinness World Record for most runners at a mall run event

The Dubai Mallathon was launched on August 1 as a month-long fitness initiative that converts commercial spaces into indoor running paths for three hours every morning. And now, the initiative has secured a world record.

The Dubai Mallathon is now an official Guinness World Records title holder for the Most Runners in a Mall Run Event, it was announced on their official Instagram page.

The post thanked the emirate's citizens for helping achieve this milestone, "YOU did it! One team, one mission. Together, you set a new world record and made our community proud. Dubai is proud of YOU. And today, your pride has been written in history... A true reflection of your unity, perseverance, and the spirit of our city."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative, launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, transformed the city’s iconic shopping malls into indoor fitness tracks daily from 7am to 10am. The timings were revised recently, with some malls opening doors as early as 6am to let in runners.

Fully equipped pathways for walking and running were allocated for residents across seven major commercial centers — Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk.

It generated tremendous enthusiasm from community members seeking new, climate-controlled spaces for their morning workouts.

The innovative initiative offered residents a unique solution to maintain their fitness routines during the challenging summer months, providing air-conditioned environments that shield fitness enthusiasts from the region’s intense heat.