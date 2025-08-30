  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB cloudsandsun.png37°C

Dubai Mallathon sets Guinness World Record for most runners at a mall run event

This fitness initiative saw Dubai's malls turn into indoor running paths every morning

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 5:02 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

The Dubai Mallathon was launched on August 1 as a month-long fitness initiative that converts commercial spaces into indoor running paths for three hours every morning. And now, the initiative has secured a world record.

The Dubai Mallathon is now an official Guinness World Records title holder for the Most Runners in a Mall Run Event, it was announced on their official Instagram page.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How smart hospitals are revolutionising healthcare efficiency

thumb-image

Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

thumb-image

UAE residents can go back to school in 1990's at Mirdif City Centre

thumb-image

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

thumb-image

Sharjah Tri-Series: UAE's chance to prove their talent against Pakistan and Afghanistan

 

The post thanked the emirate's citizens for helping achieve this milestone, "YOU did it! One team, one mission. Together, you set a new world record and made our community proud. Dubai is proud of YOU. And today, your pride has been written in history... A true reflection of your unity, perseverance, and the spirit of our city."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative, launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, transformed the city’s iconic shopping malls into indoor fitness tracks daily from 7am to 10am. The timings were revised recently, with some malls opening doors as early as 6am to let in runners.

Fully equipped pathways for walking and running were allocated for residents across seven major commercial centers — Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk.

It generated tremendous enthusiasm from community members seeking new, climate-controlled spaces for their morning workouts.

The innovative initiative offered residents a unique solution to maintain their fitness routines during the challenging summer months, providing air-conditioned environments that shield fitness enthusiasts from the region’s intense heat.