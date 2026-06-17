Dubai residents hit malls before opening time as mallathon begins this summer

A Dubai-based fitness coach is calling on residents to partake in the Dubai Mallathon, saying “one run in the mall can change a lot of things” and that he continues to be inspired by those who turn up for the event.

Daniel Njuguna returned as one of the hosts of the event that kicked off across Dubai on Monday, June 15.

“Last year, I came across so many inspiring stories,” he told Khaleej Times. “There was one lady who was almost giving up on running and managed to turn around her life because of the Mallathon. Now, she is competing in running competitions. There was also a 70-year-old resident who said she enjoyed the vibe and camaraderie of running inside the mall. I think this is a one-of-a-kind initiative which you don’t see anywhere else in the world.”

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The unique campaign which turns malls into a giant running track is taking place at six malls: including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Deira City Centre and Dubai Hills Mall. Participants can choose to arrive at any time between 6am and 10am.

“We have some families who arrive just 10 or 15 minutes before 10am,” said Daniel. “They keep running even after we have packed up and we just continue to encourage them. Some people come to the mall without knowing about the initiative. They join in and run a few laps. It is absolutely amazing to see so many people of different backgrounds, ages and abilities coming and joining in for this initiative.”

He added that on the first day of the event, there were several runners who did a 21-km run inside the mall and one who ran and walked the entire four hours of the event. Last year, the event set a Guinness World Record for the largest mall running event of its kind.

Warm up sessions, separate tracks

The event organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council will run till September 15. At each mall, there are coaches on the ground who conduct warm up sessions at regular intervals for the runners. “We want to make sure that the participants get a good experience,” said Daniel. “We do warm up sessions, and we encourage people to do as many laps as they can.”

There are activities for women at Dubai Mall and Mirdif City Centre, as well as dedicated initiatives for senior citizens and People of Determination at all the malls.

One person who is looking forward to going to the Mallathon is Sharjah resident Narges. Last year, she went to the event as a family of six, ranging from her six-month-old baby to her mother-in-law. “We usually take our kids for outdoor activities, but it gets challenging during the summer,” she said.

“Last year we tried the mallathon at Dubai Festival City. Each of us had different abilities. My husband was running with a stroller. My mother-in-law did lesser laps than us and rested in between. My daughter raced with her uncle and I managed to get my own cardio in. It was so well-organised with water stations and clearly marked paths.”

She said that the family was waiting to go back to the event this weekend. Participation in Dubai Mallathon is free and requires no prior registration. Runners can simply visit the malls and collect the initiative wristband upon arrival. The wristband provides access to a range of exclusive offers and benefits from participating stores, restaurants and cafss.

UAE residents welcome initiative

For several UAE residents the event was a fun way of getting a cardio workout in with their families while for other serious runners, it is a way to keep up their training during the summer months.

Dubai resident Hassan Zahran was one of those who joined the Mallathon at Mall of the Emirates. “I arrived for the run at 6am and it was an amazing experience that gave me energy for the rest of the day,” he said. “The coach was amazing, the vibe was really great and the event was very well organised. Also, you get to meet a lot of new people.”

For media professional and educational content creator Ruqayya Al Balushi, one of the biggest attractions of the Mallathon is the flexibility in timing and diversity of options.

“The timings from 6am to 10am in the morning makes it an ideal window to make the most of the early hours and exercise in a comfortable atmosphere,” she said. “This initiative also coincides with the school holiday period, making it a wonderful opportunity to bring family members together in a healthy and enjoyable activity.”

TV Chef and food writer Ali Mandhry welcomed the initiative, calling it the “perfect opportunity” to inspire healthier habits. “I think it’s a brilliant way to encourage people to stay active in a comfortable and accessible environment, particularly during the hotter months,” he said.

"I truly appreciate concepts that bring the community together around health and wellbeing, and this is definitely something I am excited to be part of," he added.