Dubai Mall to get even bigger as Emaar announces massive Dh1.5 billion expansion plan

The largest mall in Dubai is about to get bigger. Emaar Properties on Monday announced a massive Dh1.5 billion expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets.

Announcing the news, Mohamed Alabbar stated, "The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. It reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city's position as a top global destination."

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.