Dubai Mall parking full as crowds flock to celebrate Eid Al Adha

As UAE residents enjoy the fourth day of their Eid Al Adha holidays, Dubai Mall has announced that its public parking facility is now full.

In messages displayed on electronic signboards across Dubai, the mall advised visitors to use public transport to reach the destination instead of driving. The mall is accessible by public bus services as well as the Dubai Metro. Additionally, several institutions are operating shuttle services to and from the mall for those planning to visit.

Over the last few days, the destination has seen a huge footfall of revelers celebrating the long holiday weekend. The mall, which has over 14,000 parking spaces across more than four zones, switched to paid model for its parking in 2024.

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Live shows till May 31

To mark the occasion, a wide array of entertainment programmes has been on offer. From divers in the city's largest aquarium swimming by with an "Eid Mubarak" greeting to the traditional Ayala dance, there have been plenty of attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Until Sunday, May 31, the mall has a timetable of performances running from 2pm to 10pm. Ayala dances and the traditional weapon performance of Al Youla will be held at various spots throughout the mall. At the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, free educational workshops for ticket holders and animal encounters will continue until Saturday, May 30.

Meanwhile, at the Dubai Ice Rink, live DJ performances and special skate shows are taking place. Kidzania is also hosting dance performances through the Eid holiday period for young visitors.

In addition to this, visitors can also enjoy the magnificent Dubai fountain and the light show on Burj Khalifa. On the day of Eid Al Adha, the Burj Khalifa paid homage to joyful moments and cherished gatherings with Eid Mubarak messages in both English and Arabic.

With several days of the holiday still remaining, authorities are encouraging residents to plan their trips in advance and consider public transport options to avoid congestion. The mall remains one of the most popular destinations in the city for families during Eid, and footfall is expected to remain high until the end of the holiday period.

Drivers are advised to follow electronic signboard messages and traffic updates to plan their journeys accordingly.