Dubai Mall has launched what Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar describes as the first mall shopping app that allows customers to buy any item available in the mall with just a click.

The app, called Dubai Mall Online, allows you to place orders and have products delivered to your doorstep within an hour if you are in Dubai, and within three hours in other emirates.

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Alabbar said that delivery is completely free through the app.

"You are in the UAE, nothing is impossible," said the founder, in a video posted on Sunday.

Shop Dubai Mall Online, with delivery across the UAE. Download the app now



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This new app differs from the original Dubai Mall app, which is mostly meant to help customers navigate their way around the huge mall — one of the largest globally.

The app, which is currently available to download, has been developed by Noon E Commerce — also owned by Alabbar. The app does not currently feature all stores present in the mall. It remains to be seen whether an update will expand the selection on the app.

Back in October, Alabbar hinted at a new project, posting a video of the Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel on his verified social media accounts with the cryptic note: 'Coming Soon'. He also said that Emaar would soon unveil a skyscraper which would be "one of the most beautiful buildings in the world". It is not clear whether this is the same as the Dubai Mall Plaza project.