Expansion plans, aerial shows: How Dubai's iconic Mall of the Emirates is marking 20 years

UAE's Mall of the Emirates (MoE) is celebrating 20 years of its operations with a Dh5-billion facelift and entertainment programmes. The mall, which opened its doors in September 2005, will have over 100 new stores and several cultural, wellness, and dining concepts once the revamp is complete.

The New Covent Garden, anchored by a 600-seat theatre that can host world class productions, had a soft launch in June this year. Several shows have already been hosted at the performance art venue.

It is also home to the first international branch of Pineapple Dance Studio — the London-based dance studio which has been used for rehearsals by several celebrities including Madonna and Beyoncé.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The facelift will also see the mall have a next-generation wellness precinct, a new indoor-outdoor district, and immersive entertainment options. The official launch of the mall’s new facilities will happen later this year. It was in April that the plans to renovate the mall was first announced. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Majid Al Futtaim, the owner and operator of the mall, had said that market research showed visitors now seek more than just shopping. “They want unique experiences, cultural engagement, and seamless convenience,” it said.

For the past two decades, MoE has been more than a shopping destination. The mall has set benchmarks with several world-firsts including the region’s premiere indoor ski resort, Ski Dubai. Featuring five slopes of varying difficulties, a snow park and penguin encounters, the resort continues to be one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the country. This investment and bold remodeling represents the next step in the mall’s journey.

Celebrations in store

For its 20th anniversary, MoE has planned a month-long programme. The first of these activations, will take place on Saturday, September 13 when visitors can witness a runway under the mall’s iconic Fashion Dome. The debut of the Fall/Winter 2025 collection will take place at THAT Concept Store from 4pm to 6pm. Visitors can enjoy an intimate in-store runway showcase, live DJ, juice bar and a curated grazing table followed by a spectacular public presentation beneath the fashion dome.

On September 20, guests will be able to enjoy the breathtaking aerial shows of the internationally renowned vertical dance troupe Bandaloop. Taking place at 5pm and 6pm, the performers will turn the mall’s architecture into their stage.

On the same day, shoppers will get an exclusive opportunity to earn 20 times the Share points for their purchases for just 24 hours.

Between September 17 and 29, visitors can enjoy a complimentary customisation lab pop-up when shopping for classics at the British fashion brand AllSaints. They will be able to add the Mall of the Emirates anniversary logo or bring their own creative flair and personalise their clothing — offering them the chance to design a one-of-a-kind piece that’s truly unique.