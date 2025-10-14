Dubai Mall gets bigger with new 10,000sqm exhibition center for large-scale events

One of the biggest malls in the world is now expanding further. The Dubai Mall is adding a new Exhibition Center, spanning 10,000 square metre, for large-scale events and conferences.

The Dubai Mall Exhibition Center is a purpose-built venue designed to host world-class exhibitions, conferences and events. With five exhibition and events halls, the venue is set to become a hub for innovation, culture and business gatherings within the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Strategically connected to Dubai Mall with direct access to luxury retail, dining and hospitality, the venue combines convenience with sophistication. With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced infrastructure and adaptable layout options, Dubai Mall Exhibition Center will provide the perfect setting for both local and international events.

Here's what the venue will include:

Open floor plan features & flexible space configuration for various exhibitions sizes and event types

Zoning options: main exhibition area, demo zones, networking lounges, presentation stages

Adjustable and mood-setting lighting options

VIP Vallet drop-off & pick-up

Direct access to Dubai Mall

Networking lounges & VIP areas

BOF & Service areas for exhibitors

Spacious registration foyers for smooth visitors flow

Dedicated fast-track lanes for pre-registered attendees

Prominent event branding & signage for easy navigation

Accessible layout to accommodate all visitors including people of determination

Premium F&B concepts

Panoramic views of Dubai Downtown & Burj Khalifa

Key highlights:

Five Exhibition & Events Halls

Total Event & Exhibition Space: 10,000 sq. m

Hall 1: 2,500 sq. m

Hall 2: 1,100 sq. m

Hall 3: 1,400 sq. m

Hall 4: 1,100 sq. m

Hall 5: 4,000 sq. m

Venue Capacity: 6,000 pax

Dubai Mall Exhibition Center will be accepting bookings for events and exhibitions starting from 15 January 2026.