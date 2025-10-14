Dubai Mall gets bigger with new 10,000sqm exhibition center for large-scale events

The Exhibition Center will have panoramic views of Dubai Downtown and Burj Khalifa
One of the biggest malls in the world is now expanding further. The Dubai Mall is adding a new Exhibition Center, spanning 10,000 square metre, for large-scale events and conferences.
The Dubai Mall Exhibition Center is a purpose-built venue designed to host world-class exhibitions, conferences and events. With five exhibition and events halls, the venue is set to become a hub for innovation, culture and business gatherings within the heart of Downtown Dubai.
Strategically connected to Dubai Mall with direct access to luxury retail, dining and hospitality, the venue combines convenience with sophistication. With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced infrastructure and adaptable layout options, Dubai Mall Exhibition Center will provide the perfect setting for both local and international events.
Here's what the venue will include:
Open floor plan features & flexible space configuration for various exhibitions sizes and event types
Zoning options: main exhibition area, demo zones, networking lounges, presentation stages
Adjustable and mood-setting lighting options
VIP Vallet drop-off & pick-up
Direct access to Dubai Mall
Networking lounges & VIP areas
BOF & Service areas for exhibitors
Spacious registration foyers for smooth visitors flow
Dedicated fast-track lanes for pre-registered attendees
Prominent event branding & signage for easy navigation
Accessible layout to accommodate all visitors including people of determination
Premium F&B concepts
Panoramic views of Dubai Downtown & Burj Khalifa
Key highlights:
Five Exhibition & Events Halls
Total Event & Exhibition Space: 10,000 sq. m
Hall 1: 2,500 sq. m
Hall 2: 1,100 sq. m
Hall 3: 1,400 sq. m
Hall 4: 1,100 sq. m
Hall 5: 4,000 sq. m
Venue Capacity: 6,000 pax
Click here to Download Dubai Mall Exhibition Center Brochure
Dubai Mall Exhibition Center will be accepting bookings for events and exhibitions starting from 15 January 2026.