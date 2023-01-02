Dubai: Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them
The Deputy Ruler of Dubai has appinted a new member to the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has appointed Rupert Keeley to the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
Keeley brings over 40 years of international experience in financial services, having held several senior leadership roles at PayPal, Visa Inc., and Standard Chartered, the Authority said in a statement on Monday.
He is currently an advisor to several financial services companies, including the NatWest Group, and an Independent Non-Executive Director of NewDay, a consumer credit business in the UK.
“We are delighted that Rupert Keeley has joined the DFSA Board. He brings a wealth of global expertise and knowledge in the banking and payments sector, which will be incredibly valuable to the DFSA as we continue to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s financial sector underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework,” said Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the DFSA.
