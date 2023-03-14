Dubai makes boy's dream to visit come true after viral video

The family was picked up by a Dubai Police supercar, a Bentley Continental GT, from the airport, and were brought straight to Legoland

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:21 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:26 PM

An Egyptian boy’s persistence has paid off and his dream of visiting his favourite theme park in Dubai came true – thanks to a video that went viral, and the generosity of Department of Economy and Tourism for inviting him and his family to the city.

It all started with the boy, named Nour, asked by his family after being caught downloading an app on Google Play. As it turned out, he downloaded a ticketing app and also booked a ticket to Dubai the following day.

It was not mentioned if the transaction was successful but the video went viral because of the ‘cute way’ the boy argued his point and his insistence on visiting Dubai.

“I’ve always wanted to go Dubai,” he said with a big smile, and hugged the phone. That scene was shared on video and went viral last month.

Recently, Dubai Tourism tweeted a video showing the kid and his family visiting Legoland.

The boy’s dream came true and it happened in style. From the airport, after receiving a welcoming gift, the family was picked up by a Dubai Police supercar, a Bentley Continental GT, and were brought straight to Legoland.

Wearing white t-shirt and a pair of brown slacks, Nour tried the rides and slides at Legoland. With abundant plastic construction toys around, he even called himself as ‘engineer’ Nour, and baked – like a master chef – his own cake made of Lego toys.

The fun was shared by his family, who were billeted at Legoland Hotel.

During the 85-second video, Nour also made a pitch: “Look my friends. I’m so happy to be in Dubai. I’m really happy going to Legoland. I’m in Dubai which has Legoland. I’m in Dubaaaai! Habibi, come to Dubai!”

ALSO READ: