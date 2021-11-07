Dubai: Major retail group announces paid leave for staff to visit Expo 2020

This move will allow employees to accompany their families to visit Expo site

Photo: File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 1:17 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 1:22 PM

On Sunday, Dubai-based retail group Union Coop said it would grant its employees three-day paid leave to enable them and their families to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Before Union Coop, many other major companies in the UAE, such as Galadari Brothers and Danube Group, have also announced paid leave for their staff to visit Expo 2020.

All seven emirates also announced holidays for the public sector to visit Expo 2020, which will run till March 31, 2022.

Ahmad Bin Kenaid Al Falasi, human resources and Emiratization director at Union Coop, said this decision comes within its objectives to encourage employees to participate and attend national and international events organized and hosted by the Emirate of Dubai.

“Expo 2020 is considered as one of the most significant international events and exhibitions that should not be missed by anyone who wishes to gain new insights and knowledge from this unique exhibition that brings the whole world together in Dubai,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Al Falasi pointed out that the leaves will also allow employees to accompany their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai site multiple times, learn about the creativity, cultures and global innovations offered by the participating countries.

To mark the 50th anniversary of formation of the UAE, Union Coop last week allocated Dh50 million to reduce the prices of thousands of goods, in addition to offering various valuable prizes to consumers during the 100-day promotional campaign period, starting from November 10, 2021.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com