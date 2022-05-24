Dubai: Maid fined Dh50,000 for stealing cash, jewellery from employer

They also apply to fees charged on impounded vehicles and late fine payments (if any)
UAE20 hours ago
A 26-year-old Asian maid has been convicted for stealing Dh50,000 in cash and gold jewellery from her Arab sponsor.
The woman was fined Dh50,000, sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported after serving the term.
The sponsor said that she realised her cash and jewellery were missing after a fire in her house.
She said that she searched the house and found Dh10,000 with the maid, who denied all allegations.
After a few hours, the maid's mother came to visit her; she was wearing one of the missing rings on her finger.
The sponsor immediately called the police. The maid confessed to stealing the cash and jewellery and admitted she gave one of the rings to her mother, along with Dh2,000.
ALSO READ:
They also apply to fees charged on impounded vehicles and late fine payments (if any)
UAE20 hours ago
It is currently affecting Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia
UAE22 hours ago
Its incubation period is usually from seven to 14 days, but can extend to 21 days
UAE1 day ago
Here is more about the newly-appointed officials and their accomplishments
UAE1 day ago
Mohamed Alnaas is also the first Libyan winner with his book 'Bread on Uncle Milad's Table'
UAE1 day ago
The footage shows communities across the UAE paying tribute to the leader
UAE1 day ago
UAE authority publishes WHO’s Q&A on the viral zoonotic disease, prevention methods
UAE1 day ago
Nearly 1,000 participants matched three out of five numbers and took home Dh350 each
UAE2 days ago