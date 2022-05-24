Dubai: Maid fined Dh50,000 for stealing cash, jewellery from employer

She was sentenced to three months in prison

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 1:15 PM

A 26-year-old Asian maid has been convicted for stealing Dh50,000 in cash and gold jewellery from her Arab sponsor.

The woman was fined Dh50,000, sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported after serving the term.

The sponsor said that she realised her cash and jewellery were missing after a fire in her house.

She said that she searched the house and found Dh10,000 with the maid, who denied all allegations.

After a few hours, the maid's mother came to visit her; she was wearing one of the missing rings on her finger.

The sponsor immediately called the police. The maid confessed to stealing the cash and jewellery and admitted she gave one of the rings to her mother, along with Dh2,000.

